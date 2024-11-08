Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.57 and last traded at $112.17. 3,878,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,713,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,430,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,247,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Micron Technology by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 74,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

