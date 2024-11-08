Michener Chandlee Acquires 736 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Director Michener Chandlee acquired 736 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,920.57.
Michener Chandlee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 8th, Michener Chandlee acquired 1,196 shares of Gildan Activewear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60.
Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.1 %
Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.07. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$41.32 and a 1 year high of C$70.15. The company has a market cap of C$11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.
Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.20.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GIL
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gildan Activewear
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.