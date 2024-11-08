Michener Chandlee Acquires 736 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Director Michener Chandlee acquired 736 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,920.57.

Michener Chandlee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Michener Chandlee acquired 1,196 shares of Gildan Activewear stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.07. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$41.32 and a 1 year high of C$70.15. The company has a market cap of C$11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.20.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

