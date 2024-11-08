Michael Mente Sells 20,373 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLVGet Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 20,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $528,679.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $6,286,000.00.
  • On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72.
  • On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30.
  • On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Mente sold 456 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $11,824.08.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $2,276,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

