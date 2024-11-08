Michael J. Rider Sells 69 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 69 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $16,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,206. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $248.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 182.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

