M&G Plc Raises Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

M&G Plc grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 3,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $153.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $157.10.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FRPT

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.