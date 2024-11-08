M&G Plc Acquires 133,575 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

M&G Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,575 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $21,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIW. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 77.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,347,000 after buying an additional 1,589,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,172,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 545,066 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $8,444,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 552,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.96 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

