MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

Get MetLife alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

MetLife Stock Down 0.0 %

MetLife Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MET traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. 835,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09. MetLife has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 152.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $653,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $4,637,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.