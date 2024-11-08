Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

MRSN stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $312.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 333.91% and a negative net margin of 349.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $88,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,327 shares in the company, valued at $204,735.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $129,184 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 95.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

