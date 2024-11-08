Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) CFO Raul Jr. Parra Sells 29,646 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,705.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $101.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $102.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $339.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

