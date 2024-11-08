Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 839,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $223.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.28 and a 1 year high of $232.32. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

