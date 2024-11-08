Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $262.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $277.68 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a one year low of $192.04 and a one year high of $278.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 11.18%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $524,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

