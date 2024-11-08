Marriott International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Marriott International has increased its dividend by an average of 59.8% per year over the last three years. Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $277.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.69. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $192.04 and a 1 year high of $278.50.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 207.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

