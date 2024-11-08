Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.