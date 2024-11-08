Mainstream Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,683,000 after buying an additional 572,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,173,000 after purchasing an additional 296,017 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 906,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,503,000 after purchasing an additional 397,088 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

