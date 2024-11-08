Mainstream Capital Management LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.