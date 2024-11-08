Mainstream Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Sysco stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

