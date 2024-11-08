Mainstream Capital Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mainstream Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $183.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.01.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

