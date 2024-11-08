Mainstream Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,477 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $75.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

