Mainstream Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,869 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,783,900.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

