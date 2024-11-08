Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

