Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

