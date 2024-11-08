Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Magazine Luiza Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

About Magazine Luiza

(Get Free Report)

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium and management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magazine Luiza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magazine Luiza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.