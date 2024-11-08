Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $236.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $194.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($23.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($11.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $32.42 EPS.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $354.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.46. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $133.99 and a 52-week high of $368.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.87.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total value of $1,504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,951.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total value of $1,504,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,951.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $584,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

