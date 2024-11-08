Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYFT. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upgraded Lyft from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,328,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,082,551. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -110.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. Lyft has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 4,243 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $50,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,068. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,502.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock valued at $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after buying an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Lyft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,256,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $88,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after purchasing an additional 812,926 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 11.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

