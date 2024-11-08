Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$14.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.52. The company has a market cap of C$11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUN. Ventum Financial increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.98.

In other news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

