LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after buying an additional 4,348,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average of $127.72.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

