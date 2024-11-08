LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.67 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

