LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock opened at $213.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $145.28 and a one year high of $237.37. The company has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.86.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

