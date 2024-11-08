LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $251.69 and a 1 year high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

