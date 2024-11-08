Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Melius Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

UBER stock opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 289.4% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Uber Technologies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 65,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 185.6% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.