Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYV. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.73.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.61. 738,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,255,395. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,857,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares in the company, valued at $55,255,395. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 442.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.