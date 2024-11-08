Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Linde by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $464.18. The stock had a trading volume of 72,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,261. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $390.38 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.12. The company has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

