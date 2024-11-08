Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,103 Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance

HCMT opened at $37.98 on Friday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

