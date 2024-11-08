Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Invests $253,000 in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Camtek by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camtek alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Camtek Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $82.51 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.