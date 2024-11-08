LGT Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 673.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $61.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.