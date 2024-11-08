LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $344,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,870.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.82, for a total transaction of $620,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,896,857.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,870.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,108 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,057. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $205.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.90 and its 200-day moving average is $218.05. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $176.75 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.