LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 1,159,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,557,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

LexinFintech Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $587.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 199,824 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 33.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

