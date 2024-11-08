Lewis Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Lewis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after purchasing an additional 235,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 1,716,132 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255,741 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after acquiring an additional 561,707 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Barclays started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.