Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $305.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.97 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.20.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

