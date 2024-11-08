Lewis Asset Management LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 85.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 688.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.1 %

AppFolio stock opened at $228.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.39 and its 200-day moving average is $230.79.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,371 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total value of $524,512.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,375.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,890,447.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.