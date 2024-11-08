Lewis Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Viking Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.4% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VKTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $837,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $11,251,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 43.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,957,000 after acquiring an additional 133,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $889,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,535. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 525,473 shares of company stock worth $37,088,158. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $68.85 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.