Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 56.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.54.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,898.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

