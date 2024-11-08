Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,130 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1,117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

