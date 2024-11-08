Leerink Partnrs Lowers Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

