Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 760 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.18. The stock had a trading volume of 475,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $156.79 and a 52-week high of $203.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

