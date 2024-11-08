Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $29.90 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $549.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,529. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $398.21 and a one year high of $549.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

