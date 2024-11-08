Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 464 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Stephens decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.18. 185,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.81 and its 200-day moving average is $252.67. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $208.09 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

