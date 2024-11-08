Leafly’s (LFLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.18 price target on the stock.

Leafly Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of LFLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,341. Leafly has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leafly stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Leafly Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LFLY Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.66% of Leafly at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

