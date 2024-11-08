Leafly’s (LFLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Westpark Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.18 price target on the stock.
Leafly Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of LFLY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,341. Leafly has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.95.
Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter.
About Leafly
Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.
