Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Susquehanna

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.