LandBridge Co LLC (LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 19th

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

LandBridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $68.39 on Friday. LandBridge has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on LandBridge from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LandBridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

